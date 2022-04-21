Green Acres Food Truck Park to open for second season

BOISE, Idaho — Green Acres Food Truck Park in Boise will open for its second season this Friday.

The park which features rotating food trucks, music and even art, opened last year.

Anny Frampton and her husband Sean moved to Boise a little less than half a decade ago after falling in love with the Treasure Valley during a weekend trip.

The couple was inspired by a similar park in their hometown of Austin, Texas--and say they wanted to bring a piece of that to their new home.

"We really wanted to see something like that come to Boise, so right when we saw this open piece of land, that was our first idea and we leased the lot and got started," Frampton said.

You can find more information about Green Acres by clicking here.