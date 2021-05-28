Downtown Boise welcomes new Food Truck Park

BOISE, Idaho — Diners exploring downtown Boise now have a brand new option!

Green Acres Food Truck Park is celebrating their opening weekend. The park features several food trucks, music, and even art--and everything is local.

Anny Frampton and her husband Sean moved to Boise a little less than half a decade ago after falling in love with the Treasure Valley during a weekend trip.

The couple was inspired by a similar park in their hometown of Austin, Texas--and say they wanted to bring a piece of that to their new home.

"We really wanted to see something like that come to Boise, so right when we saw this open piece of land, that was our first idea and we leased the lot and got started," Frampton said.

The park kicks off its opening weekend with a full lineup of local businesses--plus beer, wine, and seltzer options.

The park has socially distanced, outdoor seating and is located right by the greenbelt on 14th and Shoreline streets.

Learn more about the park here.