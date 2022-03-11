Gov. Brad Little officially files, announces reelection campaign

Gov. Brad Little officially filed his candidacy for reelection ahead of the 2022 Idaho Republican Primary.

Little's reelection campaign group, Brad Little for Idaho, announced he submitted his Declaration for Candidacy with the Idaho Secretary of State's Office Friday morning.

The deadline for candidates to file is 5 p.m. March 11.

"I am humbled by the support we have received throughout Idaho," Little said in a statement. "I am committed to continue working on behalf of all Idahoans to strengthen our economy, invest in education and protect our values so everyone, especially our children and grandchildren, will have the ability to build careers and raise their families here in Idaho."

Brad Little for Governor campaign

Little will officially kick of his campaign following the end of the 2022 legislative session, according to his campaign.

Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin, who previously announced her campaign for governor in May 2021, announced on a Facebook Live she filed official paperwork Friday as well.