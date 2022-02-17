Ammon Bundy to run as Independent candidate in Republican Primary

Ammon Bundy announced Thursday he will not run for governor in the Idaho Republican Primary but will run instead as an Independent candidate.

Bundy said in his statement he previously considered changing affiliations "several times" but decided to unaffiliate himself with the Idaho Republican Party because "the Republican establishment in Idaho is full of filth and corruption and they refuse to put forth the party platform."

"I am announcing that I will not be running in the Republican primary and instead will run as an Independent candidate. I am certain that by unifying Idahoans behind the actual Republican platform we can take back control of the Idaho government and restore the conservative values that have made Idaho such a great place to live.

Official Statement from Ammon Bundy pic.twitter.com/622EK2YmIv — Ammon Bundy (@RealABundy) February 17, 2022

Idaho News 6 cannot confirm claims made regarding former Ada County Sheriff Steve Bartlett.

In response, Lt. Gov. and Republican Primary candidate Janice McGeachin said in light of Bundy's announcement, she is still committed to defeating Gov. Brad Little in the Republican Primary.

"I strongly support the Idaho Republican Platform, which so many politicians routinely ignore, and I look forward to conservatives from across the state uniting behind our campaign to Make Idaho Free Again," McGeachin said in a statement.