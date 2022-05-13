Good Morning Idaho explores The Old Idaho State Penitentiary

BOISE, Idaho — Good Morning Idaho's Kristen Skovira, Matt Sizemore, Frankie Katafias, Anna Azallion and production staff all got a sneak peak into The Old Idaho State Penitentiary overnight paranormal investigations as part of our on going "Ida-Haunts" series exploring Idaho's most famous and alleged haunted locations.

The Old Idaho State Penitentiary closed down in the December of 1973 after prisoners rioted, set buildings on fire, and destroyed many areas of the prison. Originally built as Idaho's territorial prison in 1870, the "Old Pen" housed the states convicted for more than 100 years.

Today, the Old Idaho State Penitentiary is open to the public. The Idaho Historical Society has teamed up with Big River Paranormal to offer after hours tours exploring the sites solitary confinements, maximum security building, death row, and the gallows.

And yes, if you are superstitious, paranormal investigation nights often fall on Friday the 13th. Tickets can be bought online at The Idaho State Historical Website.