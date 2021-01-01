Doug Lock-Smith is an Award-winning Photojournalist with 15 years of experience in television news.

Doug went to Boise State and Idaho State Universities and completed a Mass Communication Degree with an emphasis in Television Production.

In 2006, Doug joined Idaho News 6 as a News Photographer. In 2014, Doug was promoted to Chief Photographer.

As our Chief Photographer, Doug trains and manages new photojournalists and reporters.