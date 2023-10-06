Garden City chiropractor sentenced to prison for filming clients while changing

BOISE, Idaho — On Friday, 33-year-old Justin M. Anderson was sentenced to serve up to 15 years in prison for video voyeurism that took place in his Garden City chiropractic office.

In September 2022, Anderson was arrested on two counts of video voyeurism when a woman discovered she was being recorded while changing for an appointment at his office. It was discovered after a criminal investigation that Anderson required his clients to change into special attire before the treatment. Anderson would secretly record his clients as they would change. As law enforcement continued their investigation, they discovered four other victims of video voyeurism.

The investigation ultimately led to six felony counts of video voyeurism, to which Anderson pled guilty to all counts earlier this year in July.

“The defendant has absolutely harmed the six women he unlawfully videoed,” said Deputy Prosecutor Conchita Vogt during Friday’s sentencing argument. “His actions have also harmed more than the six women listed in the six criminal counts. There have been numerous calls to law enforcement from women who had been patients of the defendant – concerned that they too had been unlawfully captured in a picture or video without their knowledge or consent. He has caused stress and panic within our community.”

“People expect to feel safe and trust that their medical providers will not violate them when seeking their services. By committing video voyeurism, this defendant took away these women’s sense of safety, trust, and privacy,” said Ada County Prosecutor Jan Bennetts. “I’d like to acknowledge the courage demonstrated by these brave women throughout this case, and I thank the Garden City Police Department for their dedication to this investigation, which allowed my office to ensure justice was served.”

Ada County District Judge Patrick Miller sentenced Anderson to serve up to 15 years imprisonment with five years fixed before being eligible for parole.