Garden City chiropractor arrested again on additional video voyeurism charges

GARDEN CITY, Idaho — Dr. Justin Anderson was arrested in September 2022 for allegedly filming his patients in a treatment room where they were instructed to change clothes. Following an investigation into these charges Dr. Anderson was arrested on April 24, 2023, on four more video voyeurism charges.

Anderson was taken into custody in the parking lot of his chiropractic office in the 6700 block of N. Glenwood in Garden City and booked into custody at the Ada County Jail on a $500,000 bond.

According to the charges filed in September 2022, Anderson was accused of installing or allowing for the installation of a hidden camera in a patient changing room.

Initially charged with two counts of video voyeurism, Garden City Police Investigators have identified four additional victims of Anderson's alleged sex crimes.

Anderson's chiropractic license was suspended by the Idaho Board of Chiropractic Physicians the day following his initial arrest in 2022.