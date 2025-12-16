Future USS Idaho nuclear submarine received by the Navy, dubbed 'Gem of the Fleet'

GROTON, Connecticut — Last week, the future USS Idaho nuclear submarine was delivered to the U.S. Navy at its facility in Groton, Connecticut.

The nuclear-powered submarine is set to be commissioned in spring 2026, sailing the world for the next 30 years.

Before it commissions this upcoming spring, the USS IDAHO crew will undergo training and mission exercises.

Virginia-class submarine program manager Captain Mike Hollenbach comments on how driven Idaho is in the military space.

“Idaho represents the hard work and tenacity of shipbuilders, industry partners and Navy personnel to deliver the best undersea warfighting platform to the fleet.”

The future Idaho submarine will be the fifth Navy ship to be named for the state of Idaho. The first one, a wooden-hulled storeship, was commissioned in 1866.