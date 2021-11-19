Fruitland Police gives update on search efforts to find missing 5-year-old boy

FRUITLAND, Idaho — Family and friends once again are asking for help as the search continues for a little boy who went missing this summer in Fruitland.

On Thursday, during a press briefing at Fruitland City Hall, police said they've chased hundreds of tips but are still no closer to finding five-year-old Michael Joseph Vaughan.

At the briefing, Michael’s mother, Brandi Vaughan, shared some fond memories of him before he went missing.

“I need you to see his beautiful smile, I need you to see how happy he is, that smile, was one of our most favorite camping trips,” she said.

The family is devastated he’s been gone for more than a hundred days and still no answers about his whereabouts, Vaughan hopes the community can help.

“I’m here to ask you please keep Michael's face, his name, and his story in every one of your hearts, your eyes, and your minds. It has been 115 days, 115 days since he has not been home,” She said.

Fruitland Chief of Police JD Huff said this week a search team went back to scour the homes on Southwest Ninth Street, where Micheal was last seen.

“Due to the fact that we conducted multiple searches using every tool available to us with no success, it increased the possibility that Michael was abducted. From the beginning and I guess until we find Michael, we are considering every possibility and following up on every lead developed," Huff said.

Police still need help in identifying the driver of a white Honda Pilot and a male with dark hair that was seen walking off of Southwest 8th Street.

“Due to the fact that they were in the area when Michael went missing. They might of have seen something, but we just don’t know that, until we talk to them," Huff said.

Police actively searched the surrounding areas, as weather conditions start to shift.

“We wanted to make sure we were out there, we had professionals with eyes on the ground with every inch to make sure that ground is covered before the snow flies," Huff said.

A reward has increased from $40,000 to $50,100 and is available to anyone that has information for the safe return of Micheal. The reward will remain active until March 31, 2022. If you have any additional information on this case, you can call Fruitland Police Dispatch at (208) 642-6006.