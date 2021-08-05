Fruitland Police detail latest search efforts to locate missing 5-year-old boy

FRUITLAND, Idaho — The Fruitland Police Department said search crews have scoured 3,000 acres of farmland, 29 miles of the riverbank, and about 200 residential homes hoping to find five-year-old Michael Vaughan. Vaughan disappeared near his home in Fruitland on July 27.

“I have to tell you that I spent my entire childhood in the neighborhood where Michael went missing," said JD Huff, Fruitland Chief of Police. "My children are growing up here. My law enforcement partners are mothers, fathers, uncles, or friends of children just like Michael. We are all in and we are committed to finding Michael.”

On Wednesday, Fruitland held another press conference to share the latest on the search.

“We have gathered 60 different video files from residential and business security cameras and are combing through the data as we speak properties. To date, we have received 163 trips, all have been assigned to investigators for follow-up. Many have already been cleared, others being worked on as we speak," Huff said.

Huff says about 13 law enforcement agencies have helped and their next plan is to bring in a dive team.

“The reason why we’re doing that is because we have lots of resources available. While we’re not too sure what happened. They’re going to be at the end of Southwest 8th street down by the Snake River and slew area," he said.

Police continue to ask residents to search their properties thoroughly and people outside the Fruitland area can still provide support by passing out flyers.

“Our primary goal, the number goal is to find Michael and bring him home," he said.

Police say Vaughan's information has been entered into the National Crime Information Center (NCIC) and if anyone with information about his whereabouts should contact the Payette County Sheriff’s Office at 208-642.