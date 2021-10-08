Fruitland Police asking for help identifying several people in the search for Michael Vaughan

FRUITLAND, Idaho — The Fruitland Police Department provided an update Friday in the search for Michael Joseph Vaughan. Michael has now been missing for 72 days and Fruitland Police say they have received 471 tips that have been assigned to investigators for follow-up.

The department is asking for help in identifying the driver of a 2016-2020 white Honda Pilot seen leaving the area of SW 8th Street around 6:47 on July 27. They are also looking to identify the driver of a 2010-2011 blue Dodge Avenger also seen leaving the same area, but turned right and headed south of S. Whitley Drive.

Fruitland Police also say there were two people seen near the splash pad/Crestview Park the evening Michael went missing.

One of the people was an adult man with dark hair and facial hair, wearing dark-colored shorts, no shirt. The man was seen jogging on the sidewalk of SW 8th Street near the park at around 6:15 p.m.

The second person was also an adult man with dark hair, wearing a white t-shirt and black shorts seen walking off of SW 8th Street, into the park area, past the splash pad and towards the lower drainage behind the neighborhoods.

Fruitland Police says these people are not suspects or persons of interest, but it's important to talk to them to help complete the picture of the events that happened the night Michael went missing.

Police say the ground search has been limited to certain areas identified by investigators as needing further attention. The family is cooperating with the police and has complied with investigative requests and continue to work with investigators.

The reward fund has increased to $40,000 and police are hopeful it motivates those with information to come forward. The reward is available to anyone having information leading to the safe return of Michael and is available until November 15, 2021.

If you or anyone you know have information about suspicious activity on or around July 27 in the area of SW 8th Street, SW 9th Street, Washington Ave. and Cornwall Way between 6 p.m. and 7 p.m., you are encouraged to call the Fruitland Police Department at 208-642-6006 ext. 0. You can also email findmichael@fruitland.org.