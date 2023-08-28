Fraud case against Ammon Bundy underway in Gem County

EMMETT, Idaho — Ammon Bundy's new fraud case got underway in Gem County on Monday. Bundy was not in attendance.

The hearing focused on Bundy's statements about moving property and taking steps to transfer property, with the plaintiff alleging that the moves were made to avoid making payments on the civil judgment made against him in July.

A jury awarded St. Luke's Health System and three individual plaintiffs over $52 million in compensatory and punitive damages in a defamation and harassment case stemming from a child protection incident.

The main topic of discussion was the sale of Bundy's Emmett home in December 2022, said to be valued at over $1 million, but sold to friend Arron Welling, who also serves as the Treasurer for Bundy's Gubernatorial campaign, for a quarter of that amount.

The Harvest Lane estate and orchard was sold to White Barn Enterprises, a company led by Welling, though Bundy and his family continue to live and work on the property as renters.

White Barn Enterprises is owned by a Wyoming corporation, Farmhouse Holdings LLC. Owners of LLCs in Wyoming are allowed to remain anonymous.

Testimony included Bundy's claims that the reduced sale price was because he needed money for debts.

Late in the afternoon questions surrounded Bundy's cryptocurrency assets and other properties that are said to be under Bundy's ownership.

After hearing closing statements, the judge has extended the temporary restraining order with a slight modification, and advised the court that he will make a decision next week.

Bundy is due back in Ada County on his contempt case for arraignment on Tuesday morning. If he remains absent, he will forfeit his $10,000 bond and a bench warrant will be issued for his arrest.