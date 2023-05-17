Four suspects charged in relation to recent car thefts and shooting incidents

BOISE, Idaho — In a collaborative effort between the Boise Police Department, the Merdian Police Department, the Garden City Police Department and the Ada County Sheriff's Office, four men have been arrested and accused of a handful of offenses.

The suspects are believed to be involved in several vehicle break-ins that included the theft of firearms and other items from inside both locked and unlocked vehicles.

In addition to the vehicle thefts, the suspects are believed to be involved in several shooting incidents, including the one in the Westy's Garden Lanes parking lot.

The men were between the ages of 19-23, and charges included felony aggravated assault, burglary, aggravated battery, aiding and abetting, and petty theft.

The four suspects, who had search and arrest warrants issued for them on Tuesday, were taken into custody without incident.