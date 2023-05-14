Police investigate shooting at Garden City bowling alley

GARDEN CITY, Idaho — At 11:32 PM on May 13, Garden City Police responded to a report of a shooting at Westy's Garden Lanes in the 5500 block of Alworth.

When officers arrived on the scene, they located the 17-year-old female victim who had been struck by gunfire. The young woman was transported in an ambulance to a nearby hospital. Her injuries appear to be non-life threatening.

The investigation into the shooting is still in its early stages, but so far we know that the altercation involving several people took place in the parking lot of the business that night. Police are also reporting that it was one of the people in the parking lot that then opened fire with a handgun they had with them.

It was then that the young woman was struck by one of the bullets.

The shooter fled the scene shortly after this, prior to the officers' arrival. In a press release from the GCPD, police described the suspect as "an African American male with dreads."

This investigation is ongoing and police are encouraging anyone who may have information related to the incident to call the GCPD at 208-472-2950. Alternatively, anyone wishing to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 343-COPS.