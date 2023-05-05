Guns being stolen out of cars is a disturbing trend happening in Meridian

MERIDIAN, Idaho — There has been a 42 percent increase in car burglaries so far this year in Meridian, but the disturbing trend is that in about a quarter of those a gun has been stolen.

This year Meridian Police has received 44 reports of car break-ins and out of those 12 have had guns taken, 10 of those were out of unlocked vehicles.

"Obviously very concerning to us as a police department we are trying to recover those guns and more importantly trying to figure out where those guns are going in our communities," said Police Chief Tracy Basterrechea.

These have been crimes of opportunity as the chief advises people not to keep guns in their cars, but if they do people need to do a better job securing their guns and their vehicles.

"Make no mistake about it these firearms that are being stolen are being traded for drugs or sold to get drugs," said Basterrechea. "These firearms are not getting into the hands of law abiding citizens.”

People can make it harder for thieves by locking their cars, keeping valuables out of sight, parking in well lit areas and car alarms can be a deterrent.

Basterrechea told us if people have guns in their car they should have lock boxes, safes and that new vehicles come with lock boxes, but if a gun gets stolen the Meridian Police Department asks people to report it right away so they can enter the gun as stolen in the national database.

"So if someone tries to sell that gun or if that gun shows up somewhere we can run the serial numbers," said Basterrechea. So if it's returned stolen we can track down the rightful owner of that firearm.:

The Meridian Police Department also offers free gun locks that can be picked up at the police station Monday through Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.