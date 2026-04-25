Former Idaho Governor Dirk Kempthorne has died, according to family

BOISE — Former Idaho Governor Dirk Kempthorne has passed away, according to a statement from his family. Kempthorne passed away Friday evening in Boise, "surrounded by those he loved most."

“Our family is heartbroken, but we are also deeply grateful — for the time we had with him and for the extraordinary outpouring of love and support we have received from across Idaho and the country," said the family in a statement.

Kempthorne served in several prominent political roles, including the Mayor of Boise from 1986 to 1993. He was then elected as a U.S. Senator, where he served in office from 1993 to 1999. After his time as a senator, Kempthorne was elected the governor of Idaho, serving from 1999 to 2006. He then returned to Washington, D.C., after being appointed as the 49th U.S. Secretary of the Interior under President George W. Bush, where he served from 2006 to 2009.

Idaho Governor Brad Little has issued a half-staff flag order to honor the life and legacy of the politician.

“Teresa and I are deeply saddened by the passing of our dear friend, Governor Dirk Kempthorne," Governor Little said in a statement, "Our friendship goes back to our college days, where Dirk and I shared the same state government class – an experience that helped set the course for a lifetime of public service for him."

Little said that Kempthorne most recently worked on championing the USS Idaho Virginia-class submarine.

"It is especially heartbreaking that he was not able to attend its commissioning this weekend — a moment he worked so hard to make possible," Little said.

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U.S. Senator Mike Crapo shared a statement on Kempthorne's passing Saturday, “I am grateful to Dirk for his thoughtful mentorship, particularly as I prepared to fill his seat in the U.S. Senate," Sen. Crapo said, "As I did, Dirk was a strong, reliable partner on land use, environmental and economic development issues important to Idaho."

Representative Mike Simpson responded to the news on social media, stating he valued his friendship with Kempthorne lasting "over 40 years."

"I join Idahoans today in mourning the loss of Dirk, but also feel immense gratitude for his decades of service, loyalty, and the lasting impact he has had on Idaho and America," Rep. Simpson said.

Boise Mayor Lauren McLean responded to the news of Kempthorne's passing, praising his love for Boise and the state of Idaho.

"I have always appreciated Governor Kempthorne’s friendly smile, upbeat take on life, ability to remember everyone’s name, and his deep love of all things Boise and Idaho — particularly the USS Boise," Mayor McLean said.

Kempthorne was diagnosed with colon cancer in 2025. The cause of his death is currently unknown, but the family shared they will release additional details in the coming days.

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