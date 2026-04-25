Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
4  WX Alerts
News

Actions

WATCH LIVE: Navy Submarine, USS Idaho receives official commission in Groton, Connecticut

yaSKQjIA.jpeg
Aaron Kunz/Idaho Public Television
The USS Idaho is seen at the harbor in Groton, CT.
yaSKQjIA.jpeg
Posted
and last updated

GROTON, Connecticut — On Saturday at 9 a.m. MT, the U.S. Navy will commission its newest Virginia-class submarine, the USS Idaho.

The USS Idaho was christened in March 2024 but has since gone through a rigorous series of testing to ensure the ship's seaworthiness.

WATCH LIVE: USS Idaho receives formal commission and enters US Navy fleet

The USS Idaho submarine will be the fifth Navy ship to be named for the State of Idaho. The first one, a wooden-hulled storeship, was commissioned in 1866.

ALSO READ | Future USS Idaho nuclear submarine received by the Navy, dubbed 'Gem of the Fleet'

The Spot - Idaho 6.2

The Spot - Idaho 6.2, your home for the Vegas Golden Knights