WATCH LIVE: Navy Submarine, USS Idaho receives official commission in Groton, Connecticut

GROTON, Connecticut — On Saturday at 9 a.m. MT, the U.S. Navy will commission its newest Virginia-class submarine, the USS Idaho.

The USS Idaho was christened in March 2024 but has since gone through a rigorous series of testing to ensure the ship's seaworthiness.

WATCH LIVE: USS Idaho receives formal commission and enters US Navy fleet

The USS Idaho submarine will be the fifth Navy ship to be named for the State of Idaho. The first one, a wooden-hulled storeship, was commissioned in 1866.

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