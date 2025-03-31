Former Idaho Governor Dirk Kempthorne diagnosed with colon cancer

BOISE, Idaho — Former Idaho Governor Dirk Kempthorne was recently diagnosed with colon cancer, according to a press release from Kempthorne's family.

“While no one wants cancer in their life, let me use this situation to urge everyone to be current in their testing and remain vigilant on updates," Kempthorne said. “I have confidence in the medical community, which has greatly improved cancer treatment. I also want to express great gratitude for the positive thoughts and prayers from so many of you."

Kempthorne has served in several significant public service roles, including Mayor of Boise, U.S. Senator from Idaho, Governor of Idaho, and U.S. Secretary of the Interior. He also currently serves as the USS IDAHO Commissioning Committee Advisory Board Chair and Chair of the Peregrine Fund: Raptor Recovery Program.

"Throughout my life, I have tackled many challenges head-on," Kempthorne said. "I will do the same with this — which may be the challenge of my lifetime. I hope that sharing this message will help others.”