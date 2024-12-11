Former Boise Police Chief Ryan Lee lands new job with Baltimore Police Department

The Baltimore Police Department announced on Wednesday that former Boise Police Chief Ryan Lee has been appointed to serve as the Chief of Detectives within Baltimore's Operations Bureau.

“Chief Ryan Lee is an experienced leader, and we are grateful to have him serve with the Baltimore Police Department and City of Baltimore,” said Police Commissioner Richard Worley in a press release. “He brings significant and relevant experience to addressing the challenges in policing."

Lee previously resigned from his position with the Boise Police Department in September of 2022 at the request of Boise Mayor Lauren McLean.

The resignation came after several months of investigations into allegations that Lee broke Sgt. Kirk Rush’s neck during a daily department briefing in October 2021, according to a tort claim, but the investigation by Idaho State Police and the Clearwater County Prosecutor's Office led to no charges against Lee.

