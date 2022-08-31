No charges filed against Boise Police Chief Ryan Lee following investigation

IDAHO — No charges will be filed against current Boise Police Chief Ryan Lee following an investigation into a briefing incident, Idaho State Police announced Wednesday.

Clearwater County Prosecutor's Office and Idaho State Police opened an investigation into Lee soon after he allegedly broke Sgt. Kirk Rush’s neck during a daily department briefing in October 2021.

"I believe this investigation has been taken as far as possible," Clearwater Prosecutor Clayne Tyler said in a statement. "I recommend at this point in time against filing a criminal charge."

The investigation was later sent to Clearwater County, located east of Lewiston, after ISP’s investigation was forwarded to the Ada County Prosecutor’s Office. Prosecutor’s Office spokesperson Emily Lowe told BoiseDev this was due to a conflict of interest in their office with the investigation into Lee.