Flooding prompts state of emergency in Shoshone County; rescue teams aid in evacuation

SHOSHONE COUNTY, Idaho — Shoshone County has declared a state of emergency due to flooding from the Coeur d'Alene and St. Joe rivers, according to the Shoshone County Sheriff's Office.

The sheriff's office says a swift water rescue team has already assisted in evacuating neighbors from their homes.

Deputies are working to stage sandbags at the Bumble Bee Bridge, and in the meantime, they urge people to avoid closed roads.

Just to the north, Bonner County is also facing flooding. East Spring Creek Road is closed, and some residents have been prevented from leaving their homes due to the rising waters.

Some roadways have also seen severe erosion due to overflowing creeks and rivers.

Idaho News 6 will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.