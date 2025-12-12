Major flooding closes Bonner County road as authorities assist residents

BONNER COUNTY, Idaho — An atmospheric river that recently brought above-average precipitation to areas of Northern Idaho has caused major flooding in the Clark Fork drainage east of Lake Pend Oreille.

The flooding has closed East Spring Creek Road in Bonner County, and some residents have been prevented from leaving their homes due to the rising waters.

Some roadways have also seen severe erosion due to overflowing creeks and rivers.

A release from the Bonner County Sheriff's Office states that "affected residents have been contacted and services offered to assist them in leaving the area."

Access to the area is "extremely limited," and authorities are asking the public to avoid the area as crews work to help residents safely leave the affected areas.

The closure is expected to last for "an extended period of time."

Clark Fork Fire, Sam Owen Fire, Bonner County Emergency Management, Bonner County Board of Commissioners, Bonner County Road and Bridge, Army Corps of Engineers, and Avista are assisting the Bonner County Sheriff's Office.

Additional rain and mountain runoff are expected over the coming days.