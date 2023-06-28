Float the Boise has announces opening day

BOISE, Idaho — After concerns that the wet winter would delay the floating season into July, Parks and Rec has announced that the river will be opened for floating starting June 29, just in time for the upcoming holiday weekend.

“It never quite feels like summertime in the Treasure Valley until the float season begins,” said Ada County Parks & Waterways Director Scott Koberg. “Please remember – a safe float is a fun float. Everyone on the water needs the proper equipment for a trip down the Boise River. Float season agency partners have been preparing for this moment for weeks so we’re all excited to share this news with the community just in time for the holiday weekend.”

All other services, including raft and tube rentals, shuttle services and more will be up and running.

Conditions and information can be found by going to the new Float the Boise website.

The float is sure to provide some relief from the expected hot temps on the way.

