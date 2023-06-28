Get ready for the heat! Warmup starts tomorrow

We maintain a slight chance of precipitation (20%) in the Treasure Valley Wednesday as a similar low pressure pattern plays out in the region.

This afternoon and evening, small storms return to central Idaho (75%) bringing some areas of heavy rain, gusty winds, and possible hail. Most of the activity will be concentrated towards higher elevations and we won't see much storm migration into the lower valleys.

A ridge of hot air is set to build over the region jacking up our temperatures to above normal levels through the weekend. We're set to approach triple digit heat Saturday/Sunday, and that heat sticks around through early next week. Be careful if spending time outdoors and make sure to always be proactive about heat-related illness.