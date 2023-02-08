First responders have higher probability of developing PTSD

BOISE, Idaho — Paramedics, EMTs, police officers, firefighters, and rescue workers are the first to respond to emergencies, and in many instances are the first on the scene of a 9-1-1 call.

First responders have both physically and emotionally demanding jobs; every day presents a new type of challenging, dangerous, and potentially distressing situation.

It is estimated that 30% of first responders develop behavioral health conditions, among them post-traumatic stress disorder, or PTSD.

“We see people in their worst moments sometimes, and sometimes it's hard to keep a barrier between what they are going through and helping them and not letting that into your own self, as well,” said Janny Wing, Battalion Chief for Ada County Paramedics.

Studies have found a higher percentage of PTSD sufferers in ambulance personnel compared to the general population and other emergency workers.

Wing tells me she has noticed an increase in conversation on the job regarding behavioral health conditions.

In 2015 they started a peer support team. Paramedics going through a difficult time can go to a peer they feel comfortable with and receive support and guidance while connecting them with providers that can offer further assistance.

“The problem we have is that people recognize how prevalent it is. When you look at the numbers of first responders, they estimate that 1-in-3 first responders suffer some signs of post-traumatic stress disorders during their careers,” said Dr. Parker Fillmore, St. Alphonsus Trauma Medical Director.

Intense stress and chronic exposure to traumatic events can lead to mental and emotional damage over time and, when left untreated, that trauma often lead to PTSD.

“It means everything to us, to give them the support they need to recognize the challenges they face in getting the patient to the right place at the right time, so they receive the right care,” said Dr. Parker Fillmore.

St. Alphonsus will be hosting a workshop training Treasure Valley first responders on how to handle post-traumatic stress.

Learn more on how to sign up for the workshop here: