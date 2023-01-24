Post Traumatic Stress Disorder workshop available to all First Responders

BOISE, Idaho — The Idaho State Fire Commissioners' Association and their partners have teamed up to provide a training opportunity for all first responders in the Treasure Valley. PTSD or PTSI is an unfortunate injury our first responders deal with on a daily basis.

This training aims to provide the tools to help both you and your colleagues manage PTSD.

Idaho State Fire Commissioners Association

There are several session options in March, but you must register to attend.

Registration deadline is February 17.

For more information, please visit isfca.org.