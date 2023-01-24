Watch Now
Post Traumatic Stress Disorder workshop available to all First Responders

Idaho State Fire Commissioners Association
Posted at 4:40 PM, Jan 24, 2023
BOISE, Idaho — The Idaho State Fire Commissioners' Association and their partners have teamed up to provide a training opportunity for all first responders in the Treasure Valley. PTSD or PTSI is an unfortunate injury our first responders deal with on a daily basis.

This training aims to provide the tools to help both you and your colleagues manage PTSD.

PTSD Training

There are several session options in March, but you must register to attend.

Registration deadline is February 17.

For more information, please visit isfca.org.

