First human infection of West Nile Virus in Idaho reported in Washington County

The Department of Health and Welfare has reported that a resident of Washington County has been infected with the West Nile Virus, making them the first reported human case in Idaho in 2023.

The person, reported to be over 50 years of age, was hospitalized, treated, and is being discharged.

The WNV is contracted and spread by a bite from an infected mosquito.

Mosquito pools are routinely tested in multiple counties, and many areas have produced positive tests and been treated by abatement districts.

Symptoms of WNV infection often include fever, headache, body aches, nausea, and sometimes swollen lymph glands or a skin rash. Infection can result in severe illness, especially in people 50 years or older, leading to hospitalization and even death. Talk to your healthcare provider about testing for WNV to confirm your illness.

People are reminded to protect themselves from potential exposure, including these suggestions to help reduce the risk of exposure to the virus.



Eliminate or treat all sources of standing water that can be a breeding ground for biting mosquitoes, such as: flooded fields birdbaths wading & swimming pools not in use clogged gutters old tires If it holds water for 7 days, it can produce mosquitoes.



Wear repellents while outdoors at dusk and dawn when mosquitoes are most active.

Wear long-sleeved shirts and long pants when in mosquito-infested areas.

Use mosquito repellents containing DEET, Oil of Lemon Eucalyptus, Picaridin, or 2-undecanone, making sure to follow the directions on the container.

Make sure all screen doors and windows are in good repair and fit tightly.

Vaccinate horses for WNv, WEE, and other diseases.

Use EPA registered residual insect sprays on horses, making sure to follow the directions on the container.

Have your livestock watering troughs stocked with mosquitofish for free by submitting a service request to CCMAD.

