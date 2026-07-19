Fire crews make progress on Claremont Fire, now 84% contained

The Claremont Fire, which sparked on July 6 and has since spread to 6,817 acres, is now 84% contained, officials say.

In a morning update on July 19, the USWFS said that although containment lines held, firefighters had to respond to a new wildfire start on Saturday near Idaho City amid hot, dry weather conditions.

Wildfire related-closures will remain in place on BLM-managed lands, roads, and trails between 8th Street (aka: Hulls Gulch or Sunset), Rocky Canyon Road, and Boise Ridge Road until Aug. 1.

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Officials say that crews will continue road repair work Sunday on 8th Street and Rocky Canyon Road, where containment lines are expected to hold strong.

Additionally, progress continues to be made along Boise Ridge Road, with the USWFS saying that dozers were used to connect containment lines in the area.

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Fire activity may increase with hot and dry conditions moving through the region. USWFS says because of this, "firefighters will stay vigilant in their efforts to fully extinguish the Claremont Fire and respond to any new wildfires that start in the area."