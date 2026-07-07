BOISE FOOTHILLS, Idaho — As the Claremont Fire continued burning in the Boise Foothills on Tuesday, neighbors living along the edge of the fire watched closely from their homes, relying on firefighters to keep the flames away from nearby neighborhoods.

"It's been a little bit scary," said Carli Sommer, who has lived near the foothills for three years. "There's never been one this close since we've moved in."

Sommer spent much of the day with her neighbor, Kris Sturgill, watching the fire move across the hillside.

WATCH: Neighbors watch the Claremont Fire from their backyards as crews work to protect homes.

Neighbors watch Claremont Fire from their homes as crews protect structures

Sturgill, who has lived in the area for about 30 years, said the fire has also meant keeping watch over neighbors' homes while many are out of town.

"I know two of the families that have houses up there, so a little anxious for them," Sturgill said. "But they're doing a great job. They've really been active, so putting trust in the firefighters."

Boise Fire officials said firefighters quickly worked to protect homes as the fire spread Monday. According to the department, crews prevented a home on Mountain Cove Road from catching fire after flames ignited trees surrounding the property. During that response, Engine 6 sustained cosmetic heat damage but remains in service.

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"Anytime we have a fire in the foothills, it is inherently challenging because of the topography, because of the access and limited water supply," Assistant Fire Chief Brad Bolen said.

As of Tuesday afternoon, Boise Fire said no structures were immediately threatened, though firefighters remained vigilant as crews continued working the fire.

The fire has also closed portions of the Ridge to Rivers trail system.

David Gordon, manager of the Ridge to Rivers trail system, said it is too early to determine the full extent of the damage, but crews will assess trail conditions once firefighters declare the area safe.

"I've been here almost 25 years," Gordon said. "This is the biggest fire we've had since I've been here."

Gordon said the trails themselves often survive wildfires with minimal damage, but firefighting operations can leave behind impacts that require repairs, including widening trails for equipment access or damage caused by heavy machinery.

According to the Idaho Department of Lands, the Claremont Fire has grown to more than 3,800 acres and is being investigated as human-caused. Fire officials continue to urge the public to stay out of closed areas while suppression efforts remain underway.