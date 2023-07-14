Watch Now
Fire burns 700 acres outside of Boise

BLM Idaho Fire
Westbonn fire burns 700 acres southeast of Boise. Photo Courtesy: BLM Idaho Fire
Posted at 7:52 AM, Jul 14, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-14 09:52:58-04

BOISE, Idaho — A wildfire five miles southeast of Boise has burned 700 acres.

According to BLM Idaho Fire, the Westbonn fire broke out on Thursday evening. Crews responded with four BLM engines, one forest service engine, one dozer, one water tender, a helicopter, air attack, and fire investigation.

On Thursday, smoke was impacting Blacks Creek road, with BLM officials urging caution in the area.

Crews stayed on the scene of the fire overnight mopping up hotspots. BLM Idaho Fire says the fire was contained by 9 p.m. Thursday, and they expect to have control by Friday evening.

The cause is under investigation.

