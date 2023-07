MELBA, ID — On Wednesday night, the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) reported a grassfire 30 miles southwest of Boise off Swan Falls Road.

The fire is estimated at 150 acres and is expected to be contained at 8 p.m. on Wednesday night, and controlled around 9 a.m. Thursday morning.

The cause of the fire is not yet known and is currently under investigation.

The BLM sent out 5 engines, a dozer, a helicopter and a water tender.