As summer kicks off, fire managers urge fire safety while out having fun

One less spark means one less wildfire, and as recreationists head to the great outdoors this weekend, fire managers say it's important to be aware of how most fires start.

On average, 87% of wildfires are caused by humans according to the National Wildfire Coordinating Group.

“Be smart about your activities. Come out and enjoy everything our state has to offer, but remember, most of our fires are human-caused," Dustin Miller, Director of Idaho Dept. of Lands, told Idaho News 6.

Last year there were 1,171 human-caused fires in the Great Basin Geographic area encompassing the southern Idaho region. That roundup includes the Moose Fire, 2022's largest wildfire in Idaho. The Moose Fire, alone, burned 130 acres and cost over $98 million to fight.

As a reminder, agencies are able to seek restitution for the costs of fire suppression if a wildfire is caused by human negligence. And firefighters are being trained to better investigate and discover the causes of wildfire causes.

RELATED | BLM Boise District hosts fire investigation training

“We're seeing a lot of growth in Idaho, a lot of growth in the Treasure Valley, which creates a higher likelihood for more human-caused fires. Unwanted, human-caused fires," Miller explained.

So as you get ready for Memorial Day Weekend and the summer season, get ready to be wildfire safe.

“We just ask that the public be mindful about their activities out on state and federal public lands," Miller said.

A few things that can cause a wildfire and later cost you include:



leaving a campfire unattended

dragging chains behind a vehicle

parking in dry grass

If you are planning on camping this weekend…some good news. Fire risk is currently low due to the wet weather.

You can always check on wildfire conditions and active burns online at InciWeb when you’re planning excursions to the great outdoors of Idaho.