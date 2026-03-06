Find out which Idaho ski areas got the most snow out of the latest winter storm

BOISE, Idaho — A winter storm moved across Idaho this week, delivering snowfall to nearly all the mountainous regions of the Gem State.
One lucky ski area received an eye-popping 40" of snow over the course of 48 hours! Other ski areas weren't so lucky and squeaked by with just an inch of fresh snowfall.
A weekend of warm, spring-like weather lies ahead, which should make for some beautiful, bluebird skiing conditions to kick off the month of March.
Snowfall Roundup: Which Idaho saw the most snow out of the latest winter storm system?
*Resorts listed in order of smallest > biggest winter storm total
Sun Valley
24 Hour Snowfall - 0"
48 Hour Snowfall - 1"
Season Total - 101"
Base Depth - 74"
Schweitzer
24 Hour Snowfall - 1"
48 Hour Snowfall - 1"
Season Total - 136"
Base Depth - 81" (summit)
Kelly Canyon
24 Hour Snowfall - 3"
48 Hour Snowfall - 3"
Season Total - 35"
Base Depth - 10"
Brundage Mountain Resort
24 Hour Snowfall - 0"
48 Hour Snowfall - 4"
Season Total - 188" (summit)
Base Depth - 46"
Tamarack Resort
24 Hour Snowfall - 1"
48 Hour Snowfall - 4"
Season Total - 154"
Base Depth - 50" (mid-mountain)
Lookout Pass Ski Area
24 Hour Snowfall - 4"
48 Hour Snowfall - 6"
Season Total - 299" (summit)
Base Depth - 44" (summit)
Silver Mountain Resort
24 Hour Snowfall - 2"
48 Hour Snowfall - 7"
Season Total - 188" (summit)
Base Depth - 63"
Bogus Basin
24 Hour Snowfall - 3"
48 Hour Snowfall - 18"
Season Total - 108"
Base Depth - 40"
Pebble Creek
24 Hour Snowfall - 20"
48 Hour Snowfall - 20"
Season Total - NA
Base Depth - 60" (summit)
Pomerelle
24 Hour Snowfall - 36"
48 Hour Snowfall - 40"
Season Total - 133"
Base Depth - 48"
