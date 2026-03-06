Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Find out which Idaho ski areas got the most snow out of the latest winter storm

BogusBasinMountainCam_2026-03-06_10-58am.jpg
Bogus Basin Mountain Recreation Area
Bogus Basin in mint condition following the latest winter storm that delivered upwards of 18" of snow.
BogusBasinMountainCam_2026-03-06_10-58am.jpg
Posted
and last updated

BOISE, Idaho — A winter storm moved across Idaho this week, delivering snowfall to nearly all the mountainous regions of the Gem State.

One lucky ski area received an eye-popping 40" of snow over the course of 48 hours! Other ski areas weren't so lucky and squeaked by with just an inch of fresh snowfall.

A weekend of warm, spring-like weather lies ahead, which should make for some beautiful, bluebird skiing conditions to kick off the month of March.

Snowfall Roundup: Which Idaho saw the most snow out of the latest winter storm system?

*Resorts listed in order of smallest > biggest winter storm total

Sun Valley

Screenshot 2026-03-06 115845.png

24 Hour Snowfall - 0"

48 Hour Snowfall - 1"

Season Total - 101"

Base Depth - 74"

Schweitzer

Screenshot 2026-03-06 121909.png

24 Hour Snowfall - 1"

48 Hour Snowfall - 1"

Season Total - 136"

Base Depth - 81" (summit)

Kelly Canyon

Screenshot 2026-03-06 123110.png

24 Hour Snowfall - 3"

48 Hour Snowfall - 3"

Season Total - 35"

Base Depth - 10"

Brundage Mountain Resort

Screenshot 2026-03-06 121653.png

24 Hour Snowfall - 0"

48 Hour Snowfall - 4"

Season Total - 188" (summit)

Base Depth - 46"

Tamarack Resort

Screenshot 2026-03-06 115651.png

24 Hour Snowfall - 1"

48 Hour Snowfall - 4"

Season Total - 154"

Base Depth - 50" (mid-mountain)

Lookout Pass Ski Area

Screenshot 2026-03-06 122251.png

24 Hour Snowfall - 4"

48 Hour Snowfall - 6"

Season Total - 299" (summit)

Base Depth - 44" (summit)

Silver Mountain Resort

Silver Mountain.jpg

24 Hour Snowfall - 2"

48 Hour Snowfall - 7"

Season Total - 188" (summit)

Base Depth - 63"

Bogus Basin

Screenshot 2026-03-06 115437.png

24 Hour Snowfall - 3"

48 Hour Snowfall - 18"

Season Total - 108"

Base Depth - 40"

Pebble Creek

Screenshot 2026-03-06 123618.png

24 Hour Snowfall - 20"

48 Hour Snowfall - 20"

Season Total - NA

Base Depth - 60" (summit)

Pomerelle

Screenshot 2026-03-06 122657.png

24 Hour Snowfall - 36"

48 Hour Snowfall - 40"

Season Total - 133"

Base Depth - 48"

