Pomerelle Ski Resort sells for the first time in decades to longtime mountain manager

POMERELLE, Idaho — One of the longest-running family-owned ski resorts in the western United States has changed ownership for the first time in decades — and the new owner is a familiar face.

Zack Alexander, the resort's longtime mountain manager, and his wife, Crystal, have purchased Pomerelle Mountain Resort.

The Anderson family has owned and operated Pomerelle since 1974, turning down offers from larger corporations along the way and refusing to sell until the right person came along.

"It's a dream I've had since I was a child. Some might have thought it was a silly dream, but it was my dream nonetheless," Alexander said.

Alexander grew up at the resort and has managed mountain operations for the past 12 years.

"I literally grew up here. I was fortunate enough to grow up, as I call it, 'a ski-school brat' — my grandparents ran the ski school and snowsports school from before I was born," added Alexander.

While Alexander is not a blood relative of the Anderson family, staff say the resort is staying in the Pomerelle family.

"Oh! Super happy. Super happy for him. He loves Pomerelle more than anybody — if anyone were to buy it, it should have been him," Pomerelle Rental Shop Manager Nicholas Westfall said of the new owner.

Pomerelle Ski Instructor Matt Bridges echoed that sentiment.

"They've got the history. You don't have to teach somebody the background; Zack is the background," Bridges said.

Some visitors are hoping the ownership change won't alter the resort's character. Michael Schmitt, an Idaho Falls resident, said he values what makes Pomerelle unique.

"To be honest, I love the way the mountain is right now. I would love to see it stay the way it is — that local feel, just great snow and good vibes all around," Schmitt said.

Alexander said guests should not expect dramatic changes.

"From the guest perspective, outside of hopefully having a better experience, you shouldn't really notice anything. We've been running the resort for the last few years, and I've been managing the resort for the last 12 years — and we're very proud of the operation we run, and so it's not like we need to jump in and make a whole bunch of changes right away. Are there things we'd like to do? Absolutely! But all in due time," Alexander concluded.

