Thomas Creech seeks new clemency hearing ahead of November execution date

BOISE, Idaho — Idaho Maximum Security inmate Thomas Creech has requested a new clemency hearing to seek "a fair opportunity to fully challenge the allegations that he killed Daniel Walker in 1974," according to a press release from Creech's defense team

Creech is also requesting the hearing to evaluate whether or not it would be "cruel and dangerous" to try to execute him a second time after his failed execution attempt in February.

In the request, Creech is asking for his death sentence to be dropped to life without parole. Creech's defense has also requested a stay of execution, arguing that there isn't enough time to have a thorough appeal process before his Nov. 13 execution date.

