Two-vehicle injury crash backs up traffic near milepost 40 on I-84

NAMPA, Idaho — Idaho State Police are responding to a two-vehicle injury crash on westbound Interstate 84 at milepost 40, where traffic is backed up, and significant delays are expected.

Troopers remain on scene and urge drivers to slow down, stay alert and allow emergency crews room to work.

ISP says drivers should use an alternate route if possible and give themselves extra time while traveling through the area.

