We are well into fall, and many trees have shed their leaves. Some, though, have kept their foliage due to a warmer-than-usual November. So why do leaves fall and change color?

Kai Battenberg is a botany teacher and collections manager of Stillinger Herbarium at the University of Idaho. He says there isn't any specific reason for the erratic color changes, but a combination of factors that come into play.

WATCH | To learn more about how leaves change their color in fall—

Fall’s colorful shift: expert explains why some leaves change and some don't

“As it gets colder, in the leaf, the plant tries to break down that green pigment (because that's also rich in nutrients) and reabsorb it into their body, so that they can have as much nutrients retracted,” Battenberg said.

Many of the leaves you see hanging on are still producing energy for the tree it's on. When they are no longer absorbing enough sunlight, the tree preserves its energy by shedding those leaves while it waits for the next spring.

“It's the green color broken down to nutrients and getting subtracted. Shorter day, lower temperature, and a more dry climate, all of that contributes to plants not wanting those leaves."

Temperatures will soon drop enough for all leaves to come off, but until then, we wait and get to enjoy the colorful show nature has on display.