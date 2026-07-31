Fairs, dancing, Banana Ball and more: Things to do this weekend in your neighborhood

It’s Friday, and there are plenty of ways to enjoy the weekend in your neighborhood. Here are some highlights.
WHEN: Friday and Saturday
WHERE: Boise State, Albertsons Stadium
Tickets are sold out. The Ada County Highway District urges anyone heading downtown to prepare for lane restrictions, flagging, and increased traffic. They’re expecting heavy foot traffic as well, so watch out for pedestrians.
Learn more about pre-game events, parking info, and more on the event website.
WHEN: Friday - Sunday
WHERE: The Basque Block, Boise
This annual event celebrates Basque culture with traditional music and dance. Friday features a friends and family gathering to open the festivities. Road closures around the area are in effect until Monday, so plan extra time if you plan to drive.
WHEN: Friday and Saturday
WHERE: Bernie Fisher Park
This annual celebration hosted by the Kuna Chamber of Commerce celebrates the Kuna community. You can expect live music, food vendors, a parade, fireworks, and even mullet contests! This year’s mud run has been cancelled due to air quality.
WHEN: Thursday - Sunday
WHERE: Gem County Fairgrounds
Enjoy a free day of family fun with vendor booths open at 11 a.m. daily at the Gem County Fairgrounds. Check out animals around the fairgrounds and even experience a reptile encounter! New this year is the Pirates Rebellion Interactive Water Experience featuring pedal boats and an obstacle course.
Yellow Pine Harmonica Festival
WHEN: Friday & Saturday
WHERE: Yellow Pine & Ellison Ave, Yellow Pine, Idaho
Check out past coverage of the Yellow Pine Harmonica Festival below.