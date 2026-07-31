Fairs, dancing, Banana Ball and more: Things to do this weekend in your neighborhood

It’s Friday, and there are plenty of ways to enjoy the weekend in your neighborhood. Here are some highlights.

Banana Ball on the Blue

WHEN: Friday and Saturday

WHERE: Boise State, Albertsons Stadium

Tickets are sold out. The Ada County Highway District urges anyone heading downtown to prepare for lane restrictions, flagging, and increased traffic. They’re expecting heavy foot traffic as well, so watch out for pedestrians.

Learn more about pre-game events, parking info, and more on the event website.

Banana Ball comes to The Blue this weekend

San Inazio Basque Festival

WHEN: Friday - Sunday

WHERE: The Basque Block, Boise

This annual event celebrates Basque culture with traditional music and dance. Friday features a friends and family gathering to open the festivities. Road closures around the area are in effect until Monday, so plan extra time if you plan to drive.

San Inazio Festival brings Basque culture to downtown Boise this weekend

Kuna Days

WHEN: Friday and Saturday

WHERE: Bernie Fisher Park

This annual celebration hosted by the Kuna Chamber of Commerce celebrates the Kuna community. You can expect live music, food vendors, a parade, fireworks, and even mullet contests! This year’s mud run has been cancelled due to air quality.

Gem County Fair

WHEN: Thursday - Sunday

WHERE: Gem County Fairgrounds

Enjoy a free day of family fun with vendor booths open at 11 a.m. daily at the Gem County Fairgrounds. Check out animals around the fairgrounds and even experience a reptile encounter! New this year is the Pirates Rebellion Interactive Water Experience featuring pedal boats and an obstacle course.

Emmett 4-H and FFA graduates head to college after years in the show ring

Yellow Pine Harmonica Festival

WHEN: Friday & Saturday

WHERE: Yellow Pine & Ellison Ave, Yellow Pine, Idaho

Check out past coverage of the Yellow Pine Harmonica Festival below.

The Harmonica Festival in Yellow Pine brings music to the middle of nowhere Idaho

Your Weekend Forecast