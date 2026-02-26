Experts warn of heightened avalanche danger after recent storms

Idaho's recent storm showers have brought heavy snow to some of the state's higher elevations. This fresh snowfall has prompted avalanche forecasters to issue warnings in multiple central mountain ranges.

WATCH: See what is causing avalanche concern in Idaho—

Experts warn of growing avalanche dangers in the Central Mountains

The Sawtooth Avalanche Center has issued high avalanche dangers for the West, Salmon River, Sawtooth, Western Smokey, Galena Summit and Eastern mountains.

All four regional warnings are set to expire Thursday morning, but Ethan Davis, forecaster for the Sawtooth Avalanche Center, says they are expected to last into the weekend.

“Those slabs or hard cohesive units of snow sitting on top of that weak sugary snow is really driving the avalanche concerns that we have currently,” Davis said.

Idaho's abnormal winter conditions this year have led to heightened risk. Early-season snow followed by a gap in January and recent rounds of snow this last week have led to unstable conditions in higher elevations.

RELATED | Snow returns, Winter Weather Advisory in effect; avalanche concern increases

But even though lower snow basins are struggling this season, higher basins are just fine.

“Near normal or just a little bit above normal for upper elevations,” said Davis, referring to the snowpack.

The concern now is triggers. The current setup, with fresh snow on top of months-old settled snow, is the perfect combination for an avalanche.

Backcountry skiers or snowmobilers can easily start an avalanche now, in the next few days, and even in the next few weeks.

“That strong snow over weak snow setup we have currently in the back country takes a long time to heal,” Davis said. “We can have prolonged periods where it's likely that humans, either on a snowmobile or on skis, are going to trigger these avalanches.”