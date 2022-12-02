Boise Bicycle Holiday Drive

BOISE, Idaho — For a child at Christmas, what could be better than finding a brand new bike under the Christmas tree this year. Unfortunately that just doesn't happen for every kid in the Treasure Valley, but thanks to the Boise Bicycle project they're out to change that through their annual holiday kids bike giveaway. Jimmy Hallyburton who's been at the holiday drive for sixteen years has lofty goals.

"We've always said we believe Boise could be the bicycle capitol of America. When we started it was 67 bikes, this year it's up to 567 bicycles handed out to kids," said Jimmy Hallyburton of Boise Bicycle Project. "It's grown and grown every year. So keep the bikes coming."

Jimmy lights up like a Christmas tree when he talks about seeing the faces of all those kids riding off into the sunset looking for new adventures. Just one of those volunteers who helps make dreams come true is Will Quinlen, who keeps very busy in the shop fixing donated bicycles. He too says it's all about the smiles.

"See the smile on the kid's faces, for many it's the first time they ever got a bike. So, yes it's all about the smiles," said Hallyburton.

Idaho News 6 The bikes that were donated and refurbished during the 2020 Holiday Kids Bike Giveaway at the Boise Bicycle Project.

From community member who drop off the bikes, to volunteers like Will who fix them up, to the Boise Bicycle Project who coordinates the giveaway. It will be a very merry, Christmas for a lot of children here in town. And yes it's never too late to donate gently used bikes that need a little tender loving care. The Boise Bicycle Project is located on Lusk Street, across Capitol from Boise State University.

