Boise biking community comes together for the Goathead Festival

BOISE, Idaho — The Boise Goathead Festival was a virtual event last year, so when crowds got together in front of the statehouse it made for a special event for the biking community.

The Goathead Festival replaced the Tour De Fat four years ago, but when that festival didn't come back to Boise the community rallied and put together a unique festival.

"Pedal-powered people today we will rock the spot and ride together for the first time in two years," said Jimmy Hallyburton the founder of the Boise Bicycle Project. "It's been so long since we have ridden together."

The festival kicked off with a parade of cyclists many of whom were wearing costumes and for Bryce "Brown Beard" Tuttle it was his first experience at the festival.

"It’s nice to be a part of something that is social," said Tuttle. "Everyone I’ve met has been awesome and the costumes are crazy, it has been a lot of fun."

Before the Goathead Festival, people picked 12,000 pounds of the pesky puncture vine plant that produces goatheads and is the cause of so many flat tires in the Treasure Valley.

"What is the one thing that everybody can agree on no matter who you are what kind of bike you ride?" asked Hallyburton. "It’s that you hate goatheads and they are very unique to Boise."

To celebrate that effort Mayor McLean showed up to ride a bike that powered the music and a group of ladies on roller skates danced in front of the crowd.

"We are hyping the crowd it’s a people-powered celebration of the bicycle and anything on wheels," said Kim "Skaty Lady" Porter. "It’s something that makes Boise unique and having everybody come together is the best."

The festival also required people to wear masks and for the most part, people cooperated at the start of the festival when they were waiting for the parade to start.