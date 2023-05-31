Evacuation orders for Della View subdivision in Hailey lifted

HAILEY, Idaho — The evacuation orders due to flooding for residents of the Della View subdivision in Hailey, in place for just over two weeks, have been lifted.

The roads in the area remain closed to thru traffic, but residents are allowed to re-enter their homes. The City of Hailey asks locals to remain cautious for deterioration in the roads and crumbling edges.

Select houses in the sub-division had been asked to evacuate in mid-May due to rapid thawing and snow melting in the region, causing the rivers to fill and run at an alarming pace.

Officials extend their thanks to Hailey Fire and Rescue for all of their hard work in keeping residents safe during the recent flooding.