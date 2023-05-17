Three more homes receive an evacuation notice because of flooding in Hailey

HAILEY, Idaho — The Big Wood River nearly reached six feet on Wednesday morning prompting more evacuation notices and the river is expected to rise another foot by Monday.

So far 11 homes have received an evacuation notice on War Eagle Drive in Hailey, eight of those homes were vacant and one person decided not to leave and stay behind to protect his property.

"The fire Marshal came by this morning told me they were evacuating, I told him I know the drill, but I’m not going anywhere and he said I know," said Kevin Emmett Wilson, who built his home 35-years ago.

Meanwhile the surrounding homes in the neighborhood were busy preparing sand bags and getting ready in case they had to evacuate, the Jacob's family is experiencing flooding for the first time since they've lived in Hailey.

"For me it is kind of nerve racking waiting not sure when we are going to evacuate and watching the water build up," said Elise Jacobs. "It is rising slowly and coming toward you and then we have this lake in the backyard," said Elise's mother Mary.

The Jacobs have 200 sandbags ready to go as many neighbors held sand bag parties, the Jacobs got a lot of help from neighbors, friends and people in the community to prepare for the flood, right now they have water in their crawl space that they have been pumping into their backyard.

"We are ready when it does come up to our house," said Mary. "We have had a lot of friends and neighbors offer a place to stay if we need to evacuate or a place to store our stuff which has been great."

Blaine County gives sand away for free they have set up three different stations to fill bags one at the corner of War Eagle and Silver Star, another in the Robin Hood Loop and one at the high school where students have been putting sand bags together when they have time.

Idaho Power is working to make sure homes have power and a restoration company has been installing water bladders.

"It's great to see the community get involved and be down here helping these people out," said chief Mike Baledge of the Hailey Fire Department. "We just caution people that are helping people out to stay out of the actual flood area."

The fire department urges people to stay away from the Big Wood River which is running swift and cold, they also wanted to let people know if you see water on a road do not try to drive through it.