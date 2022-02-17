Emmett woman pleads guilty to felony charges relating to death of granddaughter

The Emmett woman charged in connection to the death of her granddaughter plead guilty to two felony charges in Gem County Wednesday.

Connie Ann Smith, 54, plead guilty to two felony charges — one count of injury to a child and one count for failure to notify of a death, according to Gem County Prosecuting Attorney Erick B. Thomson. The plea comes following criminal meditation between Smith and the State.

Smith could face a maximum penalty of 20 years confinement, according to Thomson.

Investigators found a body believed to be that of missing 8-year-old Taryn Summers April 15. Deputies have yet to publicly identify the suspect in the case but a probable cause affidavit points to Smith, the grandmother of the child. Ada County Jail arrest logs showed Smith was initially booked into jail on first-degree murder charges on an out-of-county warrant and later transferred to Gem County.

Her sentencing is scheduled for 9 a.m. April 8, 2022. She is still in Gem County Jail custody with a bond at $800,000.