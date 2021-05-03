Emmett woman charged in case of missing 8-year-old denied reduced bond, preliminary hearing rescheduled

A 54-year-old Emmett woman charged in the case of a missing 8-year-old was denied a reduced bond.

Connie Ann Smith is charged with one count of failure to notify of a corpse and one felony count destruction of evidence. Smith came before a judge in Gem County Courthouse Monday on a motion for a bond reduction. Magistrate Judge Tyler Smith denied the motion and ordered her bond stay at $800,000.

Ada County Jail arrest logs showed Smith was initially booked into jail on first-degree murder charges on an out-of-county warrant and later transferred to Gem County.

Investigators found a body believed to be that of missing 8-year-old Taryn Summers April 15. Deputies have yet to publicly identify the suspect in the case but a probable cause affidavit points to Smith, the grandmother of the child.

The affidavit states that investigators responded to the residence of Smith in Emmett, whom they identify as the grandmother of the child referred to as “T.S."

The preliminary hearing was rescheduled for 2 p.m. May 25 at the request of Smith and her defense council, according to Gem County Prosecuting Attorney Erick B. Thomson.