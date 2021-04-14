Gem County Sheriff's Office looking for 3 missing children, last seen in Emmett

The Gem County Sheriff's Office is looking for three missing children who were last seen in Emmett on three different days.

Officials say the three children — Tristan Conner Sexton (17), Taylor Summers (14), and Taryn Summers (8) — were all last seen near Airport Road and Highway 52 in Emmett.

Tristan was last seen in the area on Sept. 10, 2020, according to Gem County Sheriff's Office. He is described as having red hair, 5-foot-7-inches and 185 lbs and might wear glasses.

Taylor Summers was last seen Oct. 19, 2020. Officials say she has brown hair and hazel eyes, is 5-foot-3-inches and 135 lbs.

Taryn Summers was last seen April 12, 2021. The 8-year-old is described as hving strawberry blonde hair and blue eyes, 4-foot and 65 lbs. Officials say she occasionally wears glasses but may not be wearing them.

Anyone with any information regarding these children is asked to contact the Gem County Sheriff’s Office at 208-365-3521 or Lt. Jason McIntosh at 208-817-3030.