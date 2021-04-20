Court documents reveal how investigators found the body of a young child in a trash bag in Emmett

EMMETT, Idaho — New court documents revealing how investigators say they found the body of a young child in a garbage bag in the back seat of a Lexus in Emmett.

The Gem County Sheriff's office says they believe the body to be that of Taryn Summers an 8-year-old girl who was reported missing on April 12 and last seen on Airport Road.

The sheriff’s office has yet to publicly identify the suspect in the case, who they arrested in Ada County last week, but a probable cause affidavit points to 54-year-old Connie Ann Smith, the grandmother of the child.

The probable cause affidavit states that investigators responded to the residence of Smith in Emmett, whom they identify as the grandmother of the child referred to as “T.S “ in the PCA.

Court documents reveal on April 13 investigators conducted a foot and drone search. On April 14, Idaho State Forensics was able to find a small presumptive positive for blood at the residence and the Idaho Mountain Search and Rescue help with the search efforts. Cadaver dogs used to search outside Smith’s residence.

Court documents show Smith had reported the child as a runaway prompting multiple searches at her residence that investigators say eventually led to the discovery of a child’s body in the back seat of a black Lexus registered to a family member.

Though authorities say they have arrested a suspect in the case they have not publicly identified that person.

Ada County arrest logs show Connie Ann Smith was initially booked into jail on first-degree murder charges on an out-of-county warrant and later transferred to Gem County.

On Monday, Smith appeared for her arraignment at the Gem County Magistrate Court. Smith faces two felonies, failure to notify of death and destruction, alteration, or concealment of evidence.

It’s unclear if Smith will face murder charges. Erick Thomson, Gem County prosecutor said more charges could be coming pending investigation during the court hearing.

“The state is waiting for the conclusion of that investigation before making any follow determinations of any charges. However, it would be my current belief that additional charges for Ms. Smith would be coming," Thomson said.

The court set a bail of $800,000 for Smith, and a preliminary hearing is scheduled on May 3 at 3:00 p.m.