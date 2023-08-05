Elkhorn Fire Rages on, scorching 24,000 acres

MCCALL, Idaho — The Elkhorn Fire is now measuring in at 24,000 acres, hovering around the same size as previous updates as firefighters confine and contain flames.

Thanks to progress on the fire, raft launching from Corn Creek has reopened. Rafters are being asked to not stop in the fire area, to stay together, and to avoid jet boats that are working to support firefighting efforts in the area.

RELATED | Elkhorn Fire covers nearly 25,000 acres, closes Salmon River rafting in Wilderness section

For more information on rafting, the Forest Service river desk can be contacted at (208)-756-5587.

While rafting has resumed, the road to Whitewater remains closed to public traffic. There is also a continued Temporary Emergency Closure in place on roads, trails, and the area east of the Mallard Creek drainage and through the Bargamin Creek drainage. Trail closures are also in place on the Payette National Forest side of the river.

The arrival of a cold front and rainstorms could help with fire suppression efforts, but fire experts also warn that winds and potential lightning from these storms could increase fire activity.