STEM skills on display at FIRST Robotics Competition, event continues Saturday

NAMPA, Idaho — The whirs and whizzes of power tools are filling the Ford Idaho Center this weekend as high schoolers from around the region go head-to-head in the FIRST Robotics Competition.

For the 28 teams, this weekend's competition will determine if they will attend the World Championship Robotics Event in May.

The event tests students' Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math (STEM) abilities. FIRST regional director Lisa Lalliss-Skogsberg said the teams also inspire students to develop communication skills by reaching out to local partners and adult mentors for grant opportunities.

On Friday, the students' massive — most averaging about 125 lbs — robots competed in challenges like shooting oversized tennis balls into targets and climbing monkey bars.

Of the 28 teams, 18 are from Idaho. Team Taters, made up of several Treasure Valley high school students, has gone to Worlds 12 times over the last 14 years.

Capital High School senior Grace Reeder helped design and build Team Taters' robot, the transpor-tater.

"It's a bunch of people with shared interests that get together and get to nerd out over weird robots," Reeder said. "It's super fun to see something you've worked so hard on for months come together and actually perform."

The competition continues Saturday from 8 a.m. to about 6 p.m. The event is free and open to the public.

